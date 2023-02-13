Win Stuff
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position filled as soon as possible.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School announced on Monday that the school and head football coach Bobby Carr are parting ways.

The school says Carr has informed them that he is pursuing other coaching opportunities and the two parties have agreed to “mutually separate” to allow PCS to start its search for a new head coach.

“PCS has a special group of students that will be forever grateful to have been given the opportunity [to] work with,” said Carr in a statement. “I’ve seen a lot of hard work, both from my coaching staff and from my players this year – and a heart to win is something difficult to instill or coach into others.”

“Coach Bobby Carr has been a great member of the PCS family over the last year and jumped into his role ready to hit the ground running,” said PCS Head of School, Dr. Allen Smithers. “His time at PCS, while short has been impactful, and on behalf of our entire school, I would like to thank him for investing his time and talent here.”

PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position filled as soon as possible.

