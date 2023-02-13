Win Stuff
Pat Tillman scholar represented USM at Super Bowl LVII

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi graduate student represented her new school at Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

Fabersha Flynt, a Pat Tillman Foundation scholar and doctoral student at USM studying higher education, not only was chosen to attend the game but to participate by flipping the coin toss.

Flynt says she was shocked to be selected but was excited for the opportunity to not only serve as captain but also discuss ideas with other Tillman scholars on how to make a bigger impact in education.

“This whole experience has been just humbling,” Flynt said. “I mean just thinking about all of our stories in the Tillman community, and just to be selected.

“I still can’t put it into words.”

Flynt said she wanted to make an impact through education.

“So, I want to be at the table to be able to help make decisions to make sure we’re providing equitable education to everyone,” Flynt said. “Now, I don’t want to just have a seat at the table, I want my seat to mean something.”

