Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The roadway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident caused a traffic jam on Interstate 59.

Earlier Monday afternoon, emergency crews were working to clear the scene as both northbound lanes of I-59, just north of U.S. Highway 49, were blocked.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said minor injuries have been reported.

Traffic is reportedly moving normally.

