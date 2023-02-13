Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The roadway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident caused a traffic jam on Interstate 59.
Earlier Monday afternoon, emergency crews were working to clear the scene as both northbound lanes of I-59, just north of U.S. Highway 49, were blocked.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said minor injuries have been reported.
Traffic is reportedly moving normally.
