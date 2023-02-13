Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MS Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins dies

The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission....
The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission. He was a former assistant adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard and retired as a major general.(Mississippi Gaming Commission)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Hopkins had a long history of serving his community and state. He was a former assistant adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard and retired as a major general.

He served 13 years as chief judge of the Court of Military Appeals, was a member of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, and is a former president of the Harrison County Tourism Commission.

Hopkins helped many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
Keg and Barrel held its 14th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday
UPDATED: Keg & Barrel 14th annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins