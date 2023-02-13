Win Stuff
Laurel City Clerk elected international president of IIMC

Laurel City Clerk elected as IIMC president

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thoughts of City Hall normally evoke council meetings, perhaps the mayor’s office or even paying a fee, a bill.

Thinking of an international presence in the midst? Not so much.

And yet City Clerk/Financial Director Mary Ann Hess has changed that.

Recently, Hess was elected president of the International Institute’s Municipalities Clerks, a first for the state of Mississippi.

“It’s just a huge honor and I am just very humbled to serve this organization.,” Hess said. "

Hess said education is close to her heart because her father was an educator.

Her main goal IIMC president: Provide educational training opportunities

“Clerks are more or less the city manager,” Hess said. “They run the cities and they need that training in those skills to help those towns.”

Hess’ term marks the first year since the pandemic that IIMC will travel to Europe. Hess is scheduled to speak in 15 countries.

“An opportunity to see how things are done in Europe, how they differ but how we’re all so alike, and I think that’s going to be a huge learning opportunity for me to come back and apply some of those principles here back in Mississippi,” she said.



