Laurel Christian School hosted robotics qualifying tournament

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 students from across the state gathered at Lamar Christian School Saturday gathered in teams to not only compete against one another but also measure their own robotics skills.

Saturday’s “qualifier” evaluated the oft-esoteric while also acknowledging the practical principals of science and technology at the core of the creations.

The teams competed in different skills matches for the highest score.

“It’s a lot of like-minded people in there with you,” LCS robotics team coder Noah McCord said. “So when you have your ideas out there, they’re so welcoming to your ideas and it’s just like this feeling of camaraderie as you go throughout the school and when we go like other place in public.”

Meridian High school robotics team coach Anika Ravi said being able to see robotics through other perspectives has been rewarding.

“It’s really cool you get to see like different schools, different ways, that teams kind of get together and make a whole qualification match happen,” Ravi said. “Our team actually hosted the last one, it was Jan. 21.

“So, seeing how other teams do it and (the) different facilities is pretty cool.”

At the last qualifying match, Laurel Christian School was able to take home the Inspire Award, a first for the LCS robotics team.

