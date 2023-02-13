Win Stuff
Kansas City picks up 2nd Super Bowl ring in 4 years

Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter...
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter Tommy Townsend (5) holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LXII against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAM) - In the end, the Butker did it Sunday night at Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City place-kicker Harrison Butker sent a game-winning, 27-yard field goal through the middle of the uprights to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the waning seconds of Super Bowl LVII.

The victory gave Coach Andy Reid and his Chiefs their second Super Bowl ring in the past four years.

Philadelphia led by 10 points at halftime, 24-14, but the Chiefs took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched to a touchdown to set the tone for a nip-and-tuck second half.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tied a Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.

