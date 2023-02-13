Kansas City picks up 2nd Super Bowl ring in 4 years

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAM) - In the end, the Butker did it Sunday night at Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City place-kicker Harrison Butker sent a game-winning, 27-yard field goal through the middle of the uprights to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the waning seconds of Super Bowl LVII.

The victory gave Coach Andy Reid and his Chiefs their second Super Bowl ring in the past four years.

Philadelphia led by 10 points at halftime, 24-14, but the Chiefs took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched to a touchdown to set the tone for a nip-and-tuck second half.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tied a Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.

