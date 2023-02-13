Jones County Chamber of Commerce preparing for 2023 leadership forum

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual leadership forum Thursday.

This year, the forum will feature Dr. Samuel Jones, Jones County resident and professional speaker.

Jones will discuss transformation through change in the workplace.

The idea is to learn different strategies about how to manage anxiety, stress and uncertainty during a time of turbulence, trouble and turmoil.

“I hope they’re able to take away and see that, ‘You know what? I can be a better leader. I can be a better husband. I can be a better father. I can be a better parent. I can be a better friend,’ and all just because they may of heard some ideas and strategies from this leadership forum,” Jones said.

“I think it’s going to make a tremendous difference in our community, and more importantly in the workplace.”

Registration for the event is still open through the Chamber and the event will be held at Life Church in Laurel starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

