Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to the hospital.
According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, first responders were dispatched to aid Jefferson Davis County with a boating accident on Greens Creek at the River Road Bridge.
Tri-Community personnel arrived on scene and administered medical assistance.
AAA Ambulance Service and Flight Care Rescue 9 responded, with the injured person transported by ambulance to a hospital.
