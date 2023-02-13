Win Stuff
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital

Boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sends one to hospital
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, first responders were dispatched to aid Jefferson Davis County with a boating accident on Greens Creek at the River Road Bridge.

Tri-Community personnel arrived on scene and administered medical assistance.

AAA Ambulance Service and Flight Care Rescue 9 responded, with the injured person transported by ambulance to a hospital.

