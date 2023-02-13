Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo hosts unconventional Valentine’s Day event

Hattiesburg Zoo offering a twist on Valentine's Day
Hattiesburg Zoo offering a twist on Valentine's Day(WDAM Staff)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine meeting your next ex … at the zoo.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is taking a different approach to Valenti Valentine’s Day this year by hosting “Meet Your Next Ex,” an anti-Valentine’s event bringing light to the other side of the holiday: Those without significant others.

The zoo partnered with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and one of the exhibits is from the Museum of Broken Relationships.

“It’s always fun for us here at the zoo to create different experiences with different types of events we put on,” Guest Services Director Demetric Kelly said. “We put on adult-themed events all the time and so this is one of those one-off events we decided to do.

“We think the guests are going to enjoy it. So, it’s just a day for guests to come out, hang out, kind of get some things off of their chest about their ex-.”

The event also featured a brunch, bottomless mimosas, a scavenger hunt and a book of confessions that provided a safe space for those wanting to vent about their exes.

“My friends told me about it and we just thought it would be a fun little thing to do,” USM student Marilyn Blanco said. “Neither one of us have significant others, so we were like, “All right, some drinks, some food, some talking...it’ll be fun.’”he .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar.
HPD asking public’s help in locating suspect
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
'A Night to Shine' provides a night for hundreds to shine
‘A Night To Shine’ did just that for hundreds in Hattiesburg
Bobby Boone, who was wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a commercial burglary, was...
Hattiesburg commercial burglary suspect in custody

Latest News

Jones County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 2023 Leadership Forum
Jones County Chamber of Commerce preparing for 2023 leadership forum
.Sandersville trying to rev u8p Valentine's Day spirit
Sandersville looking to bring community together with ‘Paint the Town Red’
Pat Tillman scholar represents USM at Super Bowl LVII.
Pat Tillman scholar represented USM at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter...
Kansas City picks up 2nd Super Bowl ring in 4 years