Hattiesburg Zoo hosts unconventional Valentine’s Day event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine meeting your next ex … at the zoo.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is taking a different approach to Valenti Valentine’s Day this year by hosting “Meet Your Next Ex,” an anti-Valentine’s event bringing light to the other side of the holiday: Those without significant others.

The zoo partnered with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and one of the exhibits is from the Museum of Broken Relationships.

“It’s always fun for us here at the zoo to create different experiences with different types of events we put on,” Guest Services Director Demetric Kelly said. “We put on adult-themed events all the time and so this is one of those one-off events we decided to do.

“We think the guests are going to enjoy it. So, it’s just a day for guests to come out, hang out, kind of get some things off of their chest about their ex-.”

The event also featured a brunch, bottomless mimosas, a scavenger hunt and a book of confessions that provided a safe space for those wanting to vent about their exes.

“My friends told me about it and we just thought it would be a fun little thing to do,” USM student Marilyn Blanco said. “Neither one of us have significant others, so we were like, “All right, some drinks, some food, some talking...it’ll be fun.’”he .

