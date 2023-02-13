Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was arrested in the Washington, D.C., area and has been charged with making terroristic threats and retaliation on a public servant in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began when 43-year-old Jonathon Barnett allegedly sent an electronic message that contained wording that the South Jones High School administration felt was threatening to staff. The administration reported the message, which was sent to an SJHS teacher by an SJHS parent, to the sheriff’s department on Jan. 24.

JCSD investigators spoke to Barnett’s family members who said Barnett was on his way to the Washington area. Through communications between Barnett and his family, investigators determined that, at the time of the reported messaging, Barnett was out of the state and traveling.

Barnett’s location was monitored by JCSD investigators, with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement partners, throughout the investigation. The sheriff’s department said at no time was Barnett a physical threat to students, teachers or staff at SJHS or other agencies and individuals due to active monitoring of his locations in the Northeastern United States.

The electronic threats, however, made were criminal in nature and led to the investigation and charges.

Barnett reportedly responded to messaging while traveling to Washington and allegedly directed threats to the SJHS administration and others. As Barnett was in transit by vehicle, JCSD investigators were in contact with the United States Secret Service due to comments made by Barnett about his reason for going to Washington.

While Barnett was in Washington, he allegedly sent texts and left voicemails threatening Mississippi Child Protective Services workers and Jones County Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson in addition to the SJHS administration.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barnett, and on Feb. 9, the United States Secret Service took Barnett into federal custody at a hotel in the Washington area.

After Barnett went through the legal process of extradition, JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter and Reserve Deputy Joey Davis traveled to Washington and transported Barnett back to Jones County.

According to JCSD, Barnett is facing criminal charges for one count of terroristic threats and one count of retaliation on a public servant.

“The investigation into the threats made by Jonathon Barnett and his travel to the Washington, D.C., area necessitated a coordinated investigation with the United States Secret Service,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We greatly appreciate the hard investigative work done by the United States Secret Service and our JCSD investigators which facilitated the arrest of Jonathon Barnett.”

Barnett is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

