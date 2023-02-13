Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th anniversary, in London, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023. The centre supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.’’

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before - last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
Keg and Barrel held its 14th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday
UPDATED: Keg & Barrel 14th annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Inaugural People's Ball debuts in Laurel Saturday
Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
White House Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down.
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
‘RIP good boy’: Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic...
Barney relaunch is in the works, Mattel announced