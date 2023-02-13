Win Stuff
02/13 Ryan’s “Valentine’s Day Eve” Monday Morning Forecast

It’s nice and sunny again today, but days of clouds and rain are around the corner.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re going to start off this week nice and frosty with a morning low of 32 in Hattiesburg, but overall this week will trend considerably above average with very few exceptions. This morning is one of those rare exceptions thanks to lows as cold as 29 in the area, but rapid warming will have us even warmer than yesterday with a few areas reaching 70 this afternoon! I expect Hattiesburg’s high to linger in the upper 60s, but if you’re wanting those 70s too you’ll just have to wait one more day. That’s because despite building cloud cover and increasing rain chances as two fronts move through over the next few days.

Tuesday will begin fairly sunny, but slowly increasing cloud cover will have skies mostly cloudy-to-overcast by the late afternoon. I don’t expect much rain, but we will see a couple of showers overnight into Wednesday morning. After Wednesday morning’s showers die off, we’ll get a bit of a break through the afternoon before they start to come right back after sunset. That’s going to take us into what’s looking like quite the stormy setup for Thursday. Normally the Storm Prediction Center will issue severe weather risks up to 3 days out, but will occasionally earlier when a storm is setting up to be particularly problematic. Thursday is still one day away from this official designation, but has already carried a 15% chance of severe weather since “Day 8.” We’ll have to see how it looks officially tomorrow, and how it shapes up from there. Right now the large scale features do lend themselves to the development of strong storms, but it’s really the small scale features that determine what kind of day we’ll have. That said, it’s definitely going to be stormy, but we’ll keep updating you for the rest of the week on the severe potential.

