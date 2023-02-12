Win Stuff
New Hope Animal Rescue Center hosts adoption event in Petal

Ladybug at adoption event
Ladybug at adoption event(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Four-legged friends were front and center Saturday morning showing off their best tricks

The event was held at the Tractor Supply in Petal.

The rescue center hosts events like this one in hopes that all the animals at the shelter will be adopted

“We basically have dogs from all over that we are bringing that we save from being euthanized, that we’re trying to find homes for,” Rescue Center employee Trent Grommon said. “So, they invited us to bring them here, to bring them over and find new homes

The shelter is hosting another adoption event on March 4th called “Cause For Paws.”

That event will features arts and crafts, a small business expo. live music, a silent auction and more.

Cause for Paws will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hinton Relay Park in Petal.

For more information on the rescue center or to adopt a pet, visit https://newhopepetal.org/

