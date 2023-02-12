Win Stuff
NAACP, Hattiesburg church host CPR class

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and St. James C.M.E. Church hosted a CPR class Saturday...
The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and St. James C.M.E. Church hosted a CPR class Saturday morning.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The NAACP and a Hattiesburg church teamed up Saturday to help save lives.

Saturday morning, the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and St. James C.M.E. church sponsored a CPR class.

Conducted by instructor Tera Riddick and NAACP Healthcare Promotions chair Mary Hossley, the class was for those seeking certification or re-certification.

About one dozen people participated Saturday.

“The more people who are educated, the more people who are taught the step-by-step CPR process, the more people, hopefully, we’ll be able to save more lives,” Hossley said.

Churches or civic organizations that would like to host a CPR class can contact Mary Hossley at (601) 307-5377.

