Miss Hub City Valentine’s Pageant held in Petal

02122023-Petalpageant-WDAM
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day came early for the participants of the Miss Hub City Valentine’s Pageant.

Fifteen contestants vied to be crowned queen in their respective categories Saturday during the event held at On Your Toes Dance Studio in Petal.

“I started competing in the Miss Magnolia State organization when I was 12 years old,” Miss William Carey Volunteer Rachel Russell said. “It was something that took me from a very shy little girl to a confident young woman and my mom saw that.

“And she saw how I blossomed in the pageant world and wanted to give that opportunity to other young girls around the area.”

Russell’s mom, Vicki, organized Saturday’s event.

Miss Mississippi USA Hailey White served as the event’s announcer.

Contestants who won sashes Saturday will be eligible for the state pageant.

