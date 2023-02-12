Local florists preparing for Valentine’s Day

Win Stuff
Some 250 million roses are produced for a typical Valentine's Day
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, florists around the Pine Belt are preparing for the increase in flower orders surrounding the holiday.

While the rose is the most common flower associated with Valentine’s Day, many like to include tulips and orchids for a more vibrant color arrangement.

Randy Jackson has owned his own floral business for more than 30 years, and he talked about how he prepares his flowers for the special day.

“The first thing is to condition the flowers and get the flowers put up,” Jackson said. “We order and have extra cooling space to store them. And then this weekend, that’s all we are doing is filling orders. Then we put them back in the cooler so that they are still fresh to be delivered on Monday and Tuesday.

“But Tuesday is the big day.”

An estimated 250 million roses are produced each year for Valentine’s Day.

