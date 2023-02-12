Keg and Barrel hosts 14th annual Chili and Gumbo Cook-off

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s better than hot chili in the rain?

Keg and Barrel hosted its 14th annual chili and gumbo cook-off on Saturday, bringing Pine Belt residents together on a rainy afternoon to enjoy the comfort of food and beer.

“The goal is just to have a good time and have some good chili and gumbo and see who makes the best,” said Diana Hembree, Keg and Barrel’s general manager.

Categories for the event included traditional and non-traditional chili and gumbo.

Thirty-five teams signed up for the competition and cooked all their dishes on-site. The aroma of peppers and spices filled the air as contestants handed out sample after sample.

The Brick Squad team was prepared for the competition, excitedly chanting their team name.

“I love to cook,” said Brick Team member Deac Motter. “ My father, Don Motter, has always taught me how to cook since 1997. It’s what I’ve done my entire life.

“I just want to bring that passion over to Keg and Barrel in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,”

Tickets for the event were $20 and included endless samples of the dishes. Ticket holders could also vote for the “People’s Choice” award. This prize will be given to the team with the most votes from the public. The dishes were later judged by a panel.

Hembree says that this competition sets the restaurant apart.

“We love doing events at Keg and Barrel,” Hembree said. “That’s our favorite thing, the thing that makes us stand out. We’re just happy to do anything with the community and big parties and have fun.”

