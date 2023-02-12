Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras festivities have been in Laurel for the past few years, but Saturday night marked a first with the city hosting its first ball.

The People’s Ball hosted kings and queens of the People Society and kings and queens of Mobile at the Cameron Center.

“People take away something different, something exciting, something to look forward to next year for the children,” said Comedian Krazie K, the event entertainer.

“We’re looking for other groups, we’re looking for other entertainment around the Laurel-Hattiesburg area. Anybody wanting to help with the Mardi Gras, we’re hoping to grow with it.”

