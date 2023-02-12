Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be cloudy as rain continues in the Pine Belt

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 50s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain and skies will be sunny and clear all day. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 60s across the area. We will see very little cloud cover and skies are expected to be sunny all day

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy and showers are possible throughout the day, but a higher chance of rain is for the evening.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 70s. There is a 40% chance for showers throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy.

