U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Friday evening shut down U.S. 84 and Flynt Road in Jones County for about an hour as crews worked to clear the site.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported one individual to the emergency department.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle collision on U.S. 84 west at Flynt Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage, along with four individuals who sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

Firefighters extricated one person, rendered emergency medical aid and assisted with traffic control.

U.S. 84 was blocked in the westbound lanes due to the incident. Both the Highway and Flynt Road were shut down for about an hour.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mississippi Highway Patro0l troopers also responded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.