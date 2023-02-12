Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near Flynt Road in Jones County.(Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Friday evening shut down U.S. 84 and Flynt Road in Jones County for about an hour as crews worked to clear the site.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported one individual to the emergency department.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle collision on U.S. 84 west at Flynt Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage, along with four individuals who sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

Firefighters extricated one person, rendered emergency medical aid and assisted with traffic control.

U.S. 84 was blocked in the westbound lanes due to the incident. Both the Highway and Flynt Road were shut down for about an hour.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mississippi Highway Patro0l troopers also responded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar.
HPD asking public’s help in locating suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

11th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-Off perseveres despite the weather
The 11th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-Off returns home
Some 250 million roses are produced for a typical Valentine's Day
Local florists preparing for Valentine’s Day
The 11th Lighthouse Dash begins in Petal Saturday morning.
11th ‘Lighthouse Dash’ brings in $76K for Petal Children’s Task Force
Laurel Mardi Gras parade pushed back to Monday night
Laurel Mardi Gras parade pushed back to Monday night