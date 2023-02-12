Win Stuff
11th ‘Lighthouse Dash’ brings in $76K for Petal Children’s Task Force

The 11th Lighthouse Dash begins in Petal Saturday morning.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 people took part in an annual 5-K run and 2-mile walk Saturday morning to raise money for the Petal Children’s Task Force.

The 11th “Lighthouse Dash” took place in and around Petal’s Hinton Park.

The event brings in funds to help the task force provide free food boxes for hundreds of families in need each month.

Race organizers say this was a big year for the event.

“We have 185 participating today, which is great,” said Dee Dee Lowery, race organizer. “And we also raised $76,600. I think this is a record year. It’s awesome. This is our biggest and only fundraiser, so it’s very important that we receive that much money.”

The first runner to cross the finish line Saturday was 15-year-old Grayson Taylor of Oak Grove.

