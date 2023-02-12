Win Stuff
The 11th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-Off returns home

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was a homecoming of sorts for the 11th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-Off in Laurel.

The event was able to be back on Central Avenue this year, its original home before construction chased the event to a new site for for a few years.

Saturday felt familiar, with teams starting preparation and cooking chili at 6 a.m. on-site to present it to judges to see who had the best chili overall.

“Community support has been great,” said Ross Tew, team captain for Chili World Order with the Knight Butcher. “Obviously, the weather(Saturday’s) not what you want, but I still feel like it’s been a really good turnout for the weather and as cold as it is and the rain.

“We’re here and having a good time.”

This concluded the 11th year of the annual cook-off event.

