Valentine’s Day ‘buddy party’ coming to the ARC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The ARC is bringing some Valentine’s Day fun this Monday with its “buddy party.”

The ARC is opening its doors to those with disabilities to experience live music and entertainment.

This is the first buddy party of 2023, and program director Pam Hughes said it’s important to host these events throughout the year because many remain unaware of the ARC and its value to the community.

“We want to open this up so everybody will know it’s here,” Hughes said. “A lot of people that go to local schools like Hattiesburg and Petal and Oak Grove, they already know this place is here.

Some people that have new kids or just coming up into this environment or just moving to Hattiesburg or the local area of Mississippi don’t even know we exist. We just want to open up the doors to let everyone know we’re here.”

Hughes says the ARC tries to host at least five events every year.

More information can be found at the ARC website.

