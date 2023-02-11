Win Stuff
Rainy Saturday for the Pine Belt

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 2/10
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday will be rainy and cold as an upper-level low swings through the state. Showers will be off-and-on throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s early next week with mostly sunny skies for Monday.

All eyes will turn to the middle of next week for the threat of strong to severe storms on Thursday. As of now it’s too fat out to go into details. Be sure to keep checking in over the next several days.,

