Mayors remember the EF-4 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt

Hattiesburg, Petal mayors well remember a terrible tornado
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, a long while ago just doesn’t seem that long ago.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker can tell you exactly where he was and what he was doing when time stood still that late Sunday afternoon in early February.

Funny thing, memory. Some things that you’d love to forget are what you recall most vividly.

Take Ducker, for example. He still can recall the tornado that came to town, an EF-4 that touched down in Oak Grove and then bounced its way through Hattiesburg and Petal before exiting through Runnelstown.

“This one was in the evening time and it wasn’t dark yet,” Ducker said. “Still, it’s very fortunate that there wasn’t any loss of life in Petal, but you go through and you see some of the damage that took place and you’re like, ‘How could that not have happened that someone got hurt really bad?’”

Through the devastation, the City of Petal worked together to overcome that tragedy 10 years ago Friday., when a tornado that caused $38 million dollars in damages came through the Pine Belt.

Ducker said he was proud the way the community helped each other out during that time.

“It’s tough stuff, but, you hit the ground, and you try to rebound,” Ducker said.

