LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 has postponed Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade until Monday because of inclement weather.

The parade, which was et to roll at 8 p.m. Saturday will now go at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

