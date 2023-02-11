Win Stuff
Hundreds enjoy inaugural Krewe of St Catherine walking parade

By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg was buzzing as hundreds filled the streets to see the Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural walking parade.

Organizations from across the Pine Belt gathered to walk the streets of the Hub City and bring their own flavors to the Mardi Gras celebration.

“In the walking parade, we want to focus on arts and culture, so in a lot of the groups, you’re going to see costumes,” said co-organizer Ginger Lowrey. “You’re going to see handmade throws. And that’s really what we want to focus on is Hattiesburg culture.”

Lowery said that many groups jumped at the chance to be a part of the event.

“Some groups existed and they’re just kind of focusing on what they are doing,” said Lowrey. “Like Krewe Minerva is a craft group that’s been in place since like 2011, and so they came together. And then we have other groups that were recently formed like Hot Steppers. And I think we got a couple of groups like the Downtown Dogs that have formed just for this.”

The parade route began on Main Street and ended on Front Street where the crew invited everyone to join them for a block party.

