Hundreds came out for ‘A Night To Shine’ in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night, hundreds got to experience a prom that they will never forget.

Hattiesburg’s Temple Baptist Church hosted “A Night To Shine,” an event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The event featured food, a crowning ceremony, dancing and a red carpet experience.

This was the first time since 2020 that the event had been held at the church.

In 2020 a virtual event was held. In 2021, the church hosted a drive-thru “Shine-Thru Experience.”

“What I love about ‘Night To Shine’ is that it is a prom experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs,” said Kelli Brent, Next Generation director at Temple Baptist Church.

“We have got almost 300 honored guests from 14 all the way up to 70 years old. It’s just a night for people with such special needs to feel loved and celebrated by us, Temple Baptist Church, and we want them to know that they are loved by us and loved by God.”

The church hopes to be chosen to host this event again next year

