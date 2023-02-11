HPD welcomes 4 new officers to the force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has four new officers.

Tyler Cone, Payton Mills, Khristian Potts and Jacob Smith were sworn Friday afternoon by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

“It’s just an honor to go through this academy, for Hattiesburg to have their own academy, a lot of history here, a lot of good officers came from this academy,” Smith said. “I’m just excited and ready to get to work.”

All four are graduates from Class 41 of the Hattiesburg Police Academy, where each went through a 17-week course that included intensive physical and academic training.

“(The academy has) judicial training, on-hands training, traffic stops, self-defense, so there’s a variety of training that goes into helping prepare the young officers for this profession,” Hattiesburg Police Department Chief Peggy Sealy said. .

The new officers will now spend about three months serving with a field training officer before hitting the streets on solo patrol.

