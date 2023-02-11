HPD asking public’s help in locating suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The individual needs to be identified in reference to stealing money orders and items from rent drop boxes in the 3400 block of Hardy Street.

The individual is traveling in a black Kia, with the license plate that reads, KBU-1914.

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with any information pertaining to the individual, his identity or whereabouts, is asked to please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Additional photos can be found on the HPD Facebook page.

