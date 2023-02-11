Win Stuff
Hattiesburg commercial burglary suspect in custody

Bobby Boone, who was wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a commercial burglary, was...
Bobby Boone, who was wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a commercial burglary, was taken into custody Friday afternoon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted by police in connection to a recent commercial burglary is in custody, Hattiesburg Police Department said late Friday afternoon.

In a one-line release Friday, HPD announced that Bobby Boone, 51, had been taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

No other details were offered regarding Boone.

HPD had sent a release Wednesday, asking the public for help in locating Boone, who had a warrant sworn for his arrest in connection to a break-in last Sunday at the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg.

