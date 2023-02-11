City of Laurel celebrates Mississippi Arbor Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is known for being the first tree city in the state, celebrating that designation for the past 40 years.

These days, the city is keeping that tradition alive.

Kathy Padgett sits on the City of Laurel Tree Board and said the whole city is in agreement to keep celebrating each Mississippi Arbor Day.

“Our City of Laurel Parks Department and our city Public Works are very supportive of all of our parks and (Friday) in Mason Park, we’re replanting a tree that was lost, a live oak that was lost, so we’re replacing (it) with a new oak,” Padgett said.

The city also planted a tree in Euclid Park, but Padgett says it didn’t stop there.

“Planted probably well over 200 trees in the last year in the City of Laurel,” Padgett said.

The city is also supported by members of the community, hoping to fix up each park, not only with new trees, but making sure the city keeps its nickname, the City Beautiful.

“I think there’s over 20 parks called ‘String of Pearls’ in the City of Laurel and garden clubs do adopt many of them,” Padgett said. “This particular one is supported by the city, of course, and Friends of Mason Park, so we are working with the different garden clubs to have quarterly workdays.”

Regardless of who, Padgett says the goal is to keep this legacy alive.

“We’re committed to keeping this tradition alive for the next generation,” Padgett said.

Laurel is going to continue celebrating through work days at Mason Park this weekend.

