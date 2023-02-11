City of Laurel to apply for playground grant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council recently approved a motion that would have Mayor Johnny Magee to apply for a grant to benefit Mason Park.

The grant would allow the city to receive $200,000 to completely tear down and rebuild the playground.

If approved, the city would match the $200,000.

“It’s going to be very important because the one we got there now is falling apart,” Magee said. “All the citizens would agree that it’s falling apart.

“So, we’re hoping that we can get it funded, and if we can, it’ll be a great addition to Mason Park.”

