Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM marks 10th anniversary of tornado with Arbor Day tree planting

Southern Miss has also once again been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Southern Miss has also once again been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss administrators and dozens of students from the Dubard School for Language Disorders at USM gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus.

USM Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn, university landscape superintendent Michael Scully and about 40 Dubard School students planted three live oak trees near the university’s All-American Rose Garden.

This part of campus near Hardy Street, lost 75 trees when an EF-4 tornado struck USM on Feb. 10, 2013.

Southern Miss administrators and dozens of students from the Dubard School for Language...
Southern Miss administrators and dozens of students from the Dubard School for Language Disorders at USM gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus.(Charles Herrington)

The three trees that were planted Friday will be joined by seven other live oaks that will soon be planted in the same area.

Southern Miss has also once again been named a Tree Campus USA site by the Arbor Day Foundation.

USM had received that designation each year since 2011.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire...
Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire
Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on...
Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Hattiesburg police are seeking a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that took...
HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect

Latest News

Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month