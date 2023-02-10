Win Stuff
USM College of Nursing searching for solutions amid shortage

By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the biggest issues facing the healthcare industry these days is the lack of nurses.

Burnout, long hours and compensation are just a few reasons why hospital staffs are short at the bedside.

“The shortage has been around for quite some time and certainly COVID intensified it, because there was a lot more need for nurses,” said Dr. Lachel Story. “And it just kind of exposed a lot of areas of vulnerability in the workforce.”

Story is the dean of the USM College of Nursing and she says despite the troubles brought on by the pandemic, the Southern Miss program got creative in order to continue teaching their students.

“We did everything from help distribute COVID vaccines to finding other ways that they can be out in the clinical setting,” Story said. “We helped with, even on campus, distributing vaccines and educating people about the vaccine.”

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year for the next three years.

While USM can’t supply that many nurses, the university partnered with other schools in the state to enroll students that would otherwise have to wait.

“These are all qualified students, in many cases with strong ACTs and GPAs,” Story said. “We just don’t have the capacity to take all of them.

“And so I’m happy to say we rolled that out in the fall, and for the spring cohort, any student that would have been normally denied by us, we were actually able to find them a spot at one of our academic partners.”

Story said that students’ testing rates remain among the highest in the state, and she is hopeful that the partnerships will continue the success.

