Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Strong 2nd half propels USM past UL-Lafayette, 82-71

The fifth-largest crowd in USM men's basketball history saw the Golden Eagles down UL-Lafayette...
The fifth-largest crowd in USM men's basketball history saw the Golden Eagles down UL-Lafayette Thursday night to stand alone in first place in the Sun Belt Conference(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DeAndre Pinckney led the University of Southern Mississippi with 22 points and six rebounds Thursday night as the Golden Eagles rallied past the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 82-71, to stand alone in first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Felipe Haase scored 17 points, all in a second half that saw USM outscore the Ragin’ Cajuns, 49-33, before a sellout crowd of 8,097 at Reed Green Coliseum.

According to USM’s men’s basketball social media account, Thursday night’s crowd was the fifth-largest in program history.

Neftali Alvarez, who did not play in a Jan. 5 loss at UL-Lafayette, also added 17 points, including 14 points in the first half to help keep the Golden Eagles within striking distance.

USM (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) closed the first half on a 7-2 run to get within five points at the break.

The roof eventually fell in on the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second half.

UL-Lafayette (20-5, 10-3) handed out just one assist over the final half, shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, including an 0-for-10 touch from 3-point range.

USM, which is 13-0 in Hattiesburg, will welcome the University of Louisiana-Monroe at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Green Coliseum.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

Jefferson Davis County School District will have its first competitor in years at the state...
JDCSD spelling bee returns after three years
6pm Headlines 2/9
6pm Headlines 2/9
Shawn Mackey addresses students and faculty during an annual Black History Month program at...
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event
10pm Headlines 2/9
10pm Headlines 2/9