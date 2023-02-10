Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four-legged friends at Southern Pines Animal Shelter got some help Thursday afternoon from a Pine Belt law firm.

As the shelter taken in more animals, its Amazon “wish list” has continued to grow as well.

Enter Richard Schwartz Associates, which donated canned food, safety bandanas and more.

Patrick Wooten of Richard Schwartz Associates said that his favorite part of the donation was helping animals that needed the help most.

“We saw they had a need and reached out to them, so just them giving us the opportunity to give all of this to the animals, its just the best,” Wooten said. “We love it and we look forward to working with them for years to come as well as other organizations that are helping pets.”

Shelter workers said they were grateful for the donation and hoped that it helps them as kitten season looms.

“We are so thankful to Richard Schwartz Associates for giving us this food,” Southern Pines’ Danny Snell said. “Its going to be incredibly helpful as we go into kitten season and we have a ton of puppies here as well.

“So, it’s going to be a huge help.”

