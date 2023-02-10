Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation

Southern Pines Donation
Southern Pines Donation(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four-legged friends at Southern Pines Animal Shelter got some help Thursday afternoon from a Pine Belt law firm.

As the shelter taken in more animals, its Amazon “wish list” has continued to grow as well.

Enter Richard Schwartz Associates, which donated canned food, safety bandanas and more.

Patrick Wooten of Richard Schwartz Associates said that his favorite part of the donation was helping animals that needed the help most.

“We saw they had a need and reached out to them, so just them giving us the opportunity to give all of this to the animals, its just the best,” Wooten said. “We love it and we look forward to working with them for years to come as well as other organizations that are helping pets.”

Shelter workers said they were grateful for the donation and hoped that it helps them as kitten season looms.

“We are so thankful to Richard Schwartz Associates for giving us this food,” Southern Pines’ Danny Snell said. “Its going to be incredibly helpful as we go into kitten season and we have a ton of puppies here as well.

“So, it’s going to be a huge help.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

Favre sues state auditor, 2 sportscasters
Favre sues state auditor, 2 sportscasters
The annual Downtown Hattiesburg Association meeting filled the Train Depot in downtown...
The annual Downtown Hattiesburg Association meeting was held today at the Train Depot
Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on...
Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Projects added for Petal sportsplex
Projects approved for Petal sportsplex