New statewide campaign to boost skilled labor kicks off in Hattiesburg

The "Skills that Pay" campaign kicked off in Hattiesburg Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi non-profit is sponsoring a brand new campaign to boost the skilled labor force in the Magnolia State.

It’s called, “Skills That Pay.”

An organization called The Skills Foundation, founded in 2018, is sponsoring the campaign.

Thursday, representatives from Pearl River Community College, Hattiesburg High School and the Area Development Partnership helped kick things off at PRCC’s Woodall Technology Center.

The campaign will use multi-media advertising and other means to increase awareness of high-paying skilled jobs in fields like energy, manufacturing and healthcare.

“The unique thing about The Skills Foundation is they can fill the gap, where we need somebody to help spread the word and they’re going to do that for us,” said Michael Yarbrough, assistant dean for workforce and economic development at PRCC.

The campaign is targeting high school and middle school students in the area.

“Really influencing the young audience to get into the schooling and get into the preparation to enter their careers earlier will help everyone in the workforce by increasing workers,” said Kymrie Lofton, a dual enrollment student at Hattiesburg High School and PRCC.

