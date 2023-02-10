More clouds for your Friday with rain returning by Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be cool with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout most of the day, but a few peeks of sun throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain will return to the area on Saturday as an upper-level low swings through the state. Showers will be off-and-on throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s early next week with thunderstorms returning by the middle of next week.

