Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More clouds for your Friday with rain returning by Saturday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be cool with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout most of the day, but a few peeks of sun throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain will return to the area on Saturday as an upper-level low swings through the state. Showers will be off-and-on throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s early next week with thunderstorms returning by the middle of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/9
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/9
02/09 Ryan’s “Post Storm” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/09 Ryan’s “Post Storm” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/09 Ryan’s “Post Storm” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/09 Ryan’s “Post Storm” Thursday Morning Forecast
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge