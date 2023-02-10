JDCSD spelling bee returns after three years

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District is making good on its promise to invest in early-learning activities.

Thursday, the top students competed in the district’s first spelling bee since 2020.

Carver Elementary School’s Caleb White won the bee, and now will test his skills at the state spelling bee in Starkville.

The competition returns as part of the “Every Jag Reads” initiative, encouraging students to build their vocabularies at an early age.

Superintendent Ike Haynes was in attendance to celebrate the efforts of some of the district’s brightest minds.

“It’s obvious that young Caleb is a reader, because you had to have read the words to know how to spell them,” said Haynes. “So, ‘Every Jag Reads,’ getting kids to increase their vocabulary and become avid and willing spellers is what this is all about; brain development and vocabulary development. "

