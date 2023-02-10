Former Sumrall alderman scheduled to plead to 2 counts of sexual battery

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Sumrall alderman charged with two counts of sexual battery is expected to plead Monday morning in 15th District Circuit Court.

District attorney Hal Kittrell confirmed Friday afternoon that James Burnham was scheduled to appear for a docket call before Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell at 9 a.m.

Kittrell said Burnham is expected to plead to Harrell on both charges as the 15th District Circuit Court opens a one-week term in Jefferson Davis County.

Burnham is not expected to be sentenced until a three-week court term opens in Pearl River County starting Feb. 20, Kittrell said.

According to court documents, jury selection for Burnham’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

The latest court schedule saw the Tuesday date scratched, replaced by Monday’s plea appearance.

Assisted by the Petal Police Department, Sumrall Police Department officers arrested Burnham in Petal on Jan. 5, 2021, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from separate, alleged incidents committed with the same victim, Kittrell said.

One of the alleged incidents occurred in Lamar County. The other alleged incident happened in Jefferson Davis County.

