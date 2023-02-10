Win Stuff
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event

Shawn Mackey addresses students and faculty during an annual Black History Month program at...
Shawn Mackey addresses students and faculty during an annual Black History Month program at PRCC's Forrest County Campus Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A top administrator with the Mississippi Community College Board was the keynote speaker Thursday for the annual Black History Month celebration at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg Thursday.

Shawn Mackey Sr. addressed students and faculty at a program on PRCC’s Forrest County campus.

Mackey is the deputy executive director of accountability for the Community College Board.

His message to students: Be open-minded and learn to appreciate people from different backgrounds.

“You’ve got to be open and receptive to people who are different from you,” Mackey said. “So many times, we often want to just kind of go within our groups, where we feel the most comfort, instead of stepping out of our comfort zone and so, that’s extremely important.”

The event was hosted by the school’s Student Government Association.

“Our goal is to just let people know the importance of Black History Month and let people know that this is a thing that our country deals with and that it’s something that’s important to us,” SGA President Mackenzie Brownlee said.

Mackey is also an author.

He’s written a new book about his wife’s battle with breast cancer. She is a two-year breast cancer survivor.

“We want to make sure that, especially with our Allied Health students going on into field, we want to make sure that they are able to think for themselves and have a truly diverse perspective,” SGA vice-president Tobias Adams said.

