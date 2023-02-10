Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is suing the Mississippi State Auditor and two sports media personalities for defamation.

Favre filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court seeking damages against State Auditor Shad White, claiming he made false accusations against Favre by “shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre’s good name.”

According to the lawsuit, Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on amounts awarded and any other relief he “may show himself justly to be entitled.”

The suit comes after Favre was named in White’s investigation into the biggest welfare scandal in the state, where millions of dollars that were supposed to go toward poor families were misspent.

In the lawsuit, Favre’s lawyer says White has put together a media campaign of hateful and false claims against Favre in an attempt to get media leverage for his political career.

“White has gained national media attention he previously could have only dreamed of, including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media,” Favre’s lawyer said.

White’s spokesman, Fletcher Freeman, issued a response to the suit, saying that everything White has said about the case had been factual.

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor,” Freeman said. “Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him.”

Back in November 2022, Favre asked for his name to be removed from a lawsuit by the state. Favre’s attorney filed papers saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money.

A native of Kiln, Favre played in the National Football League for over 20 years after graduating from USM in 1990. During his tenure in the NFL, Favre appeared in the Super Bowl twice, including a win in Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers in 1997. He also won three straight NFL Most Valuable Player Awards.

The lawsuit documents state that White applauded Favre for voluntarily repaying money that a nonprofit that he agreed to work with paid him with government funds in 2021; however, the lawsuit continues by stating White “reversed course” a year later, claiming that White “attempted to capitalize on public interest in Favre by engaging in a defamatory media campaign against Favre.”

In a CNN interview on Sept. 15, 2022, the state auditor stated the following:

We know that Mr. Favre not only knew that he was receiving money from this nonprofit which was funded by taxpayer dollars. We know that the funding for that was a sham, and we know that he knows that, too.

Two weeks later, White did an interview on the “ESPN Daily Podcast,” saying the former NFL MVP “knew that the money was flowing through a nonprofit which was designed to serve poor folks, designed to serve a public interest.”

“There is no basis for these offensive falsehoods, which White made knowing that they were false or, at a minimum, with reckless disregard for the fact that they were false,” Favre’s lawyer said in the lawsuit.

To note, Favre is only directing the lawsuit toward White and not to either the State of Mississippi or its Office of the State Auditor.

Along with filing suit against White, Favre also has filed defamation lawsuits against two other former NFL players, claiming they made false claims on their media platforms.

On Thursday, Favre filed suit in Lamar County Circuit Court against fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sport’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” and former NFL kicker and host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Pat McAfee.

Both suits claim Sharpe and McAfee made “egregiously false and defamatory statements,” stating that Sharpe called Favre a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low,” and McAfee called the former quarterback a “thief” who was “stealing from the poor people in Mississippi.”

The lawsuit states that Sharpe made his comments during his show in September 2022, saying that Favre was “taking from the underserved in Mississippi,” and that he “stole money from people that really needed that money.”

A few months later, according to the lawsuit, McAfee made statements on his show accusing Favre of “stealing from the poor,” “taking money right out of their pockets,” and “stealing from poor people in Mississippi,” along with making a similar remark on Twitter a month later.

Favre’s lawyer claims Sharpe and McAfee “could not resist the opportunity to trade on Favre’s celebrity” to increase their shows’ audience by destroying Favre’s reputation.

In all three lawsuits, they state that Favre sent letters to White, Sharpe and McAfee to “retract and apologize” for their statements and cease and desist from making “further defamatory falsehoods” against the Hall of Famer.

Favre is seeking the same degree of damages and other items as in the White lawsuit.

