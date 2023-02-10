Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The annual Downtown Hattiesburg Association meeting was held today at the Train Depot

The annual Downtown Hattiesburg Association meeting filled the Train Depot in downtown...
The annual Downtown Hattiesburg Association meeting filled the Train Depot in downtown Hattiesburg Thursday.(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Think of the Thursday’s gathering of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association as a Janus-like experience, with the organization taking a lingering look back at 2022 before turning its attention to what might be coming down the pike in 2023.

“I think it was a banner season,” said Michael Marks, president of the board for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “It was the first time that we received arbor funding, state funding that we can apply to local projects.

“It was the first time that we allowed for (an) imagine grant from the city, so that’s huge.”

Over the last five years, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association celebrated 125 new jobs created, Marks said.

Other impressive numbers included:

  • Twenty-six new businesses
  • Nearly $30 million dollars in private investment
  • Some $36 million devoted for public investment in the downtown area.

Phil Eich believes Hattiesburg is writing a wonderful story, and he should know.

Eich is a storyteller who works for a business called Storyteller and he served as the keynote speaker at Thursday’s HDA annual meeting at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

“When you understand the stories of the place that you live, it literally changes your world,” Eich said. “How we experience our world is through the people and the businesses and the community that we meet when we walk outside our door.

“If we don’t know those things, we are missing out on such an intense relationship with our community.”

Storyville already has highlighted one Hattiesburg mainstay, Coney Island Cafe.

For more about Storyville, visit https://storyville.substack.com/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on...
Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Projects added for Petal sportsplex
Projects approved for Petal sportsplex
City of Petal approves bids for new splash pad and soccer fields
Petal approves bids for splash pad, soccer fields at Robert E. Russell Sportsplex
Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District hands out seedlings in honor of Arbor Day
Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District gives free tree seedlings