02/10 Ryan’s “Cloudy & Cool” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Don’t expect to see much sun today! Sure a beam or two will manage to peek through from time to time, but overall today will be cloudy and cooler with only the off chance of a stray shower. That’s why today will be more of a cloudy day than a rainy day, but that changes tomorrow as more consistent rain moves in. Even then though it isn’t looking all that consistent. A low pressure system is swinging down from the Plains, and it’ll pick up on some moisture just as it moves overhead. That’ll be enough for scattered shower activity raining off and on for a good bit of the day. Still only giving it 40% though, so it’ll only be actively raining for less than half of your day. It looks like there may be a pocket of heavier rain just to the northeast in Alabama, so watch for this area creeping a little further west. Otherwise, I don’t expect any thunderstorms or concerning amounts of rainfall.

Those cloudy skies will stay with us through the evening, but will begin to clear overnight! That’ll usher in a beautifully sunny start to Super Bowl Sunday and everyone’s favorite “sick” day on Monday, but the rain won’t hold off much longer and we’ll see a few days of it through the middle of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.