Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of the “Pitch Perfect” series should get a kick out of this aca-awesome opportunity for a group of Sumrall High School students.

This weekend, the school’s acapella team, “Traces of Blue,” will compete in the southern quarterfinal of the International Championship of High School Acapella.

Traces of Blue will be one of only six high school teams competing in Knoxville, Tenn., and the lone representative from the Magnolia State.

Team members said they are excited to have the opportunity to represent their state.

“It’s just really cool because I know that we are seniors,” said Hailey Cronin. “This is our senior year and we get to go and represent all of these people from the South and go up to Knoxville. It’s just an honor to sing in this group. "

The top three teams will move on to Orlando to compete in the semifinals next month.

“It’s such a big achievement that we got into it,” said Lila Reed. “Like (Cronin) said, this is really special, especially since this is our senior year to be able to go. It’s special for everybody in the group, and we’re all really excited to go.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.