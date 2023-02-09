Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A tornado warning will remain in effect for northwestern Marion County and southwestern Jefferson Davis County until 8:15. p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for areas on the Pine Belt’s edge after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, or 10 miles northwest of Kokomo. The storm was moving north at 30 mph.

Stay tuned to WDAM 7 for more information.

