Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt

An Iowa student is suing a school district after being suspended over a T-shirt with a picture of a gun. (Source: KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa student is suing her school district and teacher after being suspended for wearing a shirt with a picture of a gun on it.

The T-shirt in question has a graphic of a 2nd Amendment quote and a picture of a rifle.

The shirt itself reportedly did not seem to have other students up in arms.

“No, I mean it’s just a shirt. It would be a different story if it was an actual gun, but like it’s just a shirt,” one student said. “I don’t find it offensive at all.”

The shirt was worn by a student who was a minor in Thomas Griffin’s government class at Johnston High School on Sept. 1.

According to the court filing, two days after the students had a free speech discussion in the class, Griffin told students their free speech was extremely limited on school property and the teacher decided what is acceptable in the classroom. He also said he would not allow students to wear clothing that depicts guns.

The student believed Griffin was wrong about the First Amendment and wore the T-shirt to school. He was allegedly told it violated the school’s dress code and was sent to the office before eventually being suspended.

The student said she had a right to wear the T-shirt and that she had worn it to school in the past.

Attorney Alan Ostergren is representing the student.

“There was nothing about the shirt that was threatening to anybody,” he said. “And really this teacher overreacted.”

Ostergren said Griffin, who was active with the Bill of Rights Institute and an adjunct instructor at William Penn University and Nebraska Methodist College, is not upholding the First Amendment.

“He violated it by punishing this student for wearing something that quoted the Constitution,” he said. “It’s not right, it’s illegal and that’s why we’re in federal court.”

Students said they understand pushing the boundaries and testing limits, adding the T-shirt does not come close to doing either.

The school district said it was not commenting on the lawsuit because a notice about the suit had not yet been served.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said...
Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Police: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment had refused to leave