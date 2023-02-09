Southern Miss basketball receives outpouring of community support

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team is bringing national recognition to Hattiesburg as it currently stands tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Golden Eagles will face the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday, battling it out for the top spot in the Sun Belt.

The team has been receiving an outpouring of support from both the Hattiesburg and USM communities.

“I’m really excited to see the men’s basketball program and women’s basketball programs flourish this year and I think it’s been really helpful with our move in the Sun Belt Conference, especially with some of our regional rivalries here,” said Brad Smith, USM senior associate athletic director/external operations. “A lot of our fans have been traveling to some of the games, too.

“But we’ve also seen an uptick in the stands just with some of the close games being in proximity to us.”

An estimated 7,000 students and fans are projected to visit Reed Green Coliseum Thursday as the momentum for the season at USM crests.

The Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) are soaring through the season, currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Right now, USM is selling more than 3,200 tickets per home game.

“I love the fact that they can actually work together on the court and not argue off the court,” said USM freshman Bri’ann Legard. “The team as a whole, I love the bond from what I’ve been seeing and watching.

“My brothers play sports as well and to see young men like them do that, it’s excellent.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker reached out to the community through a Facebook post, encouraging folks to come out, have a good time and support the basketball team.

“This is probably the biggest game in (more than) a decade for the men’s basketball team,” Barker wrote, “so, we need the energy there.

“We need everyone to show up at Reed Green Colosseum at 7:30.”

The women’s basketball team will play at 5 p.m. and the men following at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s game will feature an on court Mardi Gras parade, T-shirt give-a-way and music by Dj Kujho.

